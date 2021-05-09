Advertisement

Job market for new grads: Much hiring but much competition

The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels, including in professional occupations that college students are more likely to seek and that can typically be done from home.
(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Travis Loller and Christopher Rugaber
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
This year’s graduating class of college seniors is poised for better prospects than were the 2020 graduates, who had the misfortune to graduate in the depths of the disastrous coronavirus recession.

Though the competition will be stiff — this year’s graduates will have to compete, in many cases, with 2020 graduates who are still seeking their first full-time job — employers are ramping up hiring. And many are desperate for workers.

The pace of job openings in the United States is now far above pre-recession levels, including in professional occupations that college students are more likely to seek and that can typically be done from home.

