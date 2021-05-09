Advertisement

Hershey’s Chocolate shell topping recalled due to undeclared allergen

Recall of a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping
By Alivia Harris
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hershey Company recalled 1,700 bottles of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping due to an undeclared allergen.

The shell topping is made with almonds. According to the Food and Drug Administration, almonds are not declared as an ingredient on the recalled products.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code “25JSAS1.”

The FDA said products purchased before April 15 are not included in the recall.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

Anyone who purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with the lot code “25JSAS1” should not consume the product and can call Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund

You can reach them at 1-866-528-6848 on Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6 p.m.

