Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

KY Gov. Beshear give update on coronavirus.
KY Gov. Beshear give update on coronavirus.(WFIE)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, but he did update the Commonwealth in a news release.

In Sunday’s COVID-19 update, the governor announced 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 448,952 cases.

The state’s positivity rate around 3.28%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 8 deaths on Sunday.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,586.

At least Kentuckians 1,867,087 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At least 51,824 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of...
Two seriously hurt in ATV crash
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say
Brain surgery
Letters to Eli: cards of support requested for Jesup boy undergoing brain surgery
Recall of a single lot of Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping
Hershey’s Chocolate shell topping recalled due to undeclared allergen
Mother and son duo Teresa Coffee and Michael Coffee graduated together from ACTC Saturday, May...
Same name, different diplomas: Mother, son graduate college together