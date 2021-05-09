Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 Sunday afternoon, but he did update the Commonwealth in a news release.

In Sunday’s COVID-19 update, the governor announced 195 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 448,952 cases.

The state’s positivity rate around 3.28%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 8 deaths on Sunday.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,586.

At least Kentuckians 1,867,087 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. At least 51,824 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

