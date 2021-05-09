Advertisement

First ever outdoor archery competition held at Archer Park

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with the International Bowhunting Organization, the Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program hosted its first ever national outdoor archery competition.

The event was held in Archer Park in Prestonsburg where more than 700 children from 53 schools competed.

“The smiles that I’m seeing, the thank you’s that I’m getting from adults and kids alike, to hold an event that they can participate in, has been phenomenal,” Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program State Coordinator Lisa Frye said.

Frye says archers competed from all over the region.

“We have Richmond schools and Franklin County Schools, so schools from all over are deciding to come and enjoy the nice day outside,” Frye said.

One of those being Kentucky Pike Home School, who enjoyed its first archery competition.

“They enjoy being out here with other archers, seeing different styles of shooting and learning to improve themselves and to be around other archers,” Coach, BAI Instructor for Kentucky Pike Home School Eddie Greenhill said.

Greenhill says they were pleased with their experience, saying they definitely plan to compete again if given the opportunity.

“Being a part of nature, which is kind of what archery is and being able to experience this outdoors and out in the open and in a big area like this. It caters to everyone,” Greenhill said.

Hosting the event outdoors due to the pandemic.

“The kids are anxious to get outside, they’re anxious to shoot their bow, just to be out and to be normal again,” Frye said.

Greenhill says he is thankful for the school’s opportunity to compete.

“For putting this on and making this big as what it is. I’m sure they probably didn’t expect it to be this big but I’m glad there’s been such a turnout,” Greenhill said.

Frye says they hope to make the event annual.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
Two men have escaped police custody at Highlands ARH in Floyd County in the last week.
Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week

Latest News

Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride begins
Spring trail ride wrangles in profit for Knott County
Three Mile Creek Farms in Dorton, Ky. has a slew of rescue animals, so the farm hosted its...
‘I get to do what I love’: Pike County farm hosts old fashioned market to raise money for its rescue animals
Sheila Ann Jacobs also received the President's Award during her ceremony.
‘I hope I can be a role model’: Legally blind woman graduates from Hazard Community & Technical College