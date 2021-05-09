First ever outdoor archery competition held at Archer Park

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - In partnership with the International Bowhunting Organization, the Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program hosted its first ever national outdoor archery competition.

The event was held in Archer Park in Prestonsburg where more than 700 children from 53 schools competed.

“The smiles that I’m seeing, the thank you’s that I’m getting from adults and kids alike, to hold an event that they can participate in, has been phenomenal,” Kentucky National Archery in the Schools Program State Coordinator Lisa Frye said.

Frye says archers competed from all over the region.

“We have Richmond schools and Franklin County Schools, so schools from all over are deciding to come and enjoy the nice day outside,” Frye said.

One of those being Kentucky Pike Home School, who enjoyed its first archery competition.

“They enjoy being out here with other archers, seeing different styles of shooting and learning to improve themselves and to be around other archers,” Coach, BAI Instructor for Kentucky Pike Home School Eddie Greenhill said.

Greenhill says they were pleased with their experience, saying they definitely plan to compete again if given the opportunity.

“Being a part of nature, which is kind of what archery is and being able to experience this outdoors and out in the open and in a big area like this. It caters to everyone,” Greenhill said.

Hosting the event outdoors due to the pandemic.

“The kids are anxious to get outside, they’re anxious to shoot their bow, just to be out and to be normal again,” Frye said.

Greenhill says he is thankful for the school’s opportunity to compete.

“For putting this on and making this big as what it is. I’m sure they probably didn’t expect it to be this big but I’m glad there’s been such a turnout,” Greenhill said.

Frye says they hope to make the event annual.

