Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky officials react to passing of 93-year-old Eula Hall

Floyd County officials react to passing of 93-year-old Eula Hall
Floyd County officials react to passing of 93-year-old Eula Hall(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On May 8th, Eastern Kentucky lost an important figure in rural healthcare. Eula Hall, best known for her work with Mud Creek Clinic in Grethel, died at 93-years-old.

Floyd County Judge-Executive says she was a pioneer in Eastern Kentucky healthcare, known as the “Godmother of Kentucky’s Poor.”

“All your interactions with Eula were memorable. I mean, she had that strong of a personality,” Williams said.

Floyd County Attorney Ned Pillersdorf said she was a woman with strong ambitions of getting people in Eastern Kentucky access to rural healthcare.

“Where people out in the county tend to have more health challenges than people in Louisville and Lexington where there’s lots of doctors and Eula’s thing was, why aren’t there more doctors in rural Appalachia?” Pillersdorf said.

And while that goal was not fully achieved, Pillersdorf says she brought the issue to light.

“I mean, she’s been honored by presidents, senators, and whenever the subject comes up, whether it’s in Kentucky or nationwide, why isn’t there more access to healthcare in rural areas? The unquestionable leader of that historically has been Eula Hall,” Pillersdorf said.

Williams said her legacy of healthcare and caring for people of the Appalachia mountains lives on.

“I think a lot of the younger generation, they don’t realize the effect and they don’t realize how big a role she played in their everyday lives in that region,” Williams said.

Speaking to the family, to someday solidify her importance in Kentucky’s history.

“That we can help them to erect a statue or build a memorial, something that really recognizes her accomplishments across this region,” Williams said.

Hall’s visitation will take place May 9th through the 10th. Her funeral is scheduled for May 11th at 10 a.m. in the Hall Funeral Home Chapel in Martin.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of...
Two seriously hurt in ATV crash
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting

Latest News

During the traffic stop, officers say they found drug paraphernalia and marijuana on Wirzfeld.
Police arrest man wanting to meet with 14-year-old
KY Gov. Beshear give update on coronavirus.
Gov. Andy Beshear announces new cases of COVID-19 Sunday
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
Woman charged with abusing the corpse of her granddaughter, court documents say
Brain surgery
Letters to Eli: cards of support requested for Jesup boy undergoing brain surgery