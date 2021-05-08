Advertisement

Two seriously hurt in ATV crash

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two people are seriously hurt after an ATV crash Friday.

Station 2 of the Logan County Volunteer Fire Department says it happened a little after 12:30 p.m.

Gilbert Fire Department officials say a man and a woman were riding on an ATV approximately 65 feet over a mountain.

The crash happened on trail 97, according to the Gilbert Fire Department. Tail 97 is a black diamond trail.

The man and the woman rolled down to trail 37.

The crash called for Healthnet 7 and Air Evac 85 to assist with scene flights to a Charleston hospital.

Officials say the man was unconscious the whole time while the woman went in and out of consciousness.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 3′s Kim Rafferty will have more on this story beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday on WSAZ.

