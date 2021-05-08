Storm chances on the way for a breezy Mother’s Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has actually turned out to be a pretty nice day in the mountains, with mostly sunny skies and below average temperatures. However, more showers and thunderstorms look to set their sights on Eastern Kentucky for our Mother’s Day Sunday.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will keep today’s mostly cloudy skies around as the sun sets tonight. We have a small chance for a stray shower, but I think most of us should stay dry. The clouds also mean we’ll end up much milder tonight versus last night. Overnight lows fall to right around 50°.

As we start our Mother’s Day Sunday, we will continue to see our mostly cloudy skies. There’s a chance we see a few showers or thunderstorms during the day, but the big story will be the warm up. We’ll be ahead of the cold front, with breezy southwest winds pumping in warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs will soar back above average into the middle to upper 70s.

Models have been iffy on timing for this front, but we’ll look to see a more concentrated band of showers and thunderstorms move into the mountains as soon as Sunday afternoon, or as late as early Monday morning. It doesn’t look like severe weather will be a big issue, but we’ll be keeping an eye on that and likely gusty northwest winds on the back side of the front. We are now under a Marginal (1/5) Risk for severe weather for our Sunday. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 50s.

Cooler to start the Work Week

The cooler weather we’ve been dealing with recently looks to continue to start the work week as post-frontal highs on Monday will struggle to get back to about 60°. After lingering morning showers, we’ll settle back to a mix of sun and clouds for each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, with highs eventually rising back into the middle 60s...still a good ten degrees below average.

The cooler weather looks to continue into late next week when weak disturbances could bring more showers back to the region.

