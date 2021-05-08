Advertisement

‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief

‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief(WJHL/NewsNation)
By Kate Nemarich
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) – Norton, Virginia community leaders spoke out as their police chief recovers from a shooting.

CBS affiliate WJHL reported Virginia State Police said Chief of Police James Lane was shot by a suspect while responding to a call Friday. Police said the suspect was also shot.

“I, like most of the community members, were in shock and disbelief that something like this could happen in our community,” Norton Mayor Joseph Fawbush said.

Mayor Fawbush said there has been an outpouring of support from both the community and regional law enforcement for Chief James Lane.

Chief Lane remains in recovery at Johnson City Medical Center where he and the suspect James Buckland were airlifted Friday night.

Ballad Health’s CEO tweeted Lane was shot twice.

Earlier the City of Norton released this statement reading in part:

“Chief Lane had surgery last night and his condition is stable at this time. We continue to ask for your prayers and support. Any information regarding the investigation should be directed to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp or the Virginia State Police.”

Virginia State Police took over the investigation.

VSP said Lane was shot while responding to a call about a shoplifter at a business on Commonwealth Drive.

Police said the suspect, identified as James Buckland, allegedly shot at Lane’s vehicle as he approached him and that Lane was hit, they said that’s when Lane shot back.

State Police said another Norton officer shot at Buckland as well and that they found a gun belonging to Buckland at the scene.

“I’m very proud of our emergency services for their quick and efficient response to this incident,” Fawbush said. “I’m proud of our commonwealth’s attorney’s office as well for stepping in and issuing warrants as speedy as they did so this individual is not out in the public again.”

News Channel 11 is told Buckland is charged with attempted capitol murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

“I would like to ask everyone to please keep James Lane and his family in their prayers as he recovers from this incident, and we do wish him the best and a speedy recovery,” Fawbush said.

CBS affiliate News Channel 11 reached out to the Commonwealth Attorney for an update on Buckland’s condition and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
Two men have escaped police custody at Highlands ARH in Floyd County in the last week.
Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week

Latest News

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday
WYMT Thunderstorm
Storm chances on the way for a breezy Mother’s Day
Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research
Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research
The event benefits domestic violence shelters in Kentucky.
“Shop and Share” event benefits Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters