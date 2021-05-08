Advertisement

Remembering grieving mothers on Mother’s Day

By Kamri Sylve
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9, and while the day is usually filled with excitement for many, that’s not always the case for some, especially for those who’ve lost a mother or a child.

“She never wanted anybody to forget about her. She had a very strong presence,” said Leah Carrera. Her daughter, Gigi, passed away when she was eight years old from her battle with brain cancer. Her mom still remembers who she was today with signs.

“I see her in 7/11 numbers, hawks and feathers,” Carrera said.

She plans on spending this Mother’s Day by creating new memories, “Just like any other holiday, it’s not fair to punish my other daughter that’s still living,” Carrera told 10/11.

Mother of six, Marlina Bowdery feels the same way after her oldest son, Timothy, was shot and killed in March of 2020.

“He loved his mother’s food,” Bowdery said. That’s why she spent Mother’s Day last year cooking but describes the day as one of the worst days of her life.

“It wasn’t good at all because I was still trying to process the death of my child,” Bowdery told 10/11.

She said this Mother’s Day will be another hard one to get through, but she has a message for other mothers who might be going through the same thing saying, “Feel how you feel. Embrace your feelings. Deal with your feelings how you want to, and take your time.”

Mourning Hope Grief Center in Lincoln is offering advice to those who may know someone grieving this Mother’s Day. They say you should ask your loved one how they’d like to spend the day, and most importantly, it’s best to acknowledge that the day may be hard for them.

