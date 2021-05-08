Ranger Carol Borneman retires from the National Park Service after 37 years

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If are a frequent visitor or have visited the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Bell County, you may have met Ranger Carol Borneman during your visit.

Ranger Borneman has worked for the National Park Service for nearly four decades. She has a vast knowledge and love for nature and the National Park Service.

On Saturday, she announced her retirement on Facebook.

“Thank you from the bottom of my hiking boots, which have danced millions of joyful miles,” she said.

WYMT congratulates Ranger Borneman on her retirement!

