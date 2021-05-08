Advertisement

Ranger Carol Borneman retires from the National Park Service after 37 years

Pictured right: Ranger Carol Borneman
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - If are a frequent visitor or have visited the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park in Bell County, you may have met Ranger Carol Borneman during your visit.

Ranger Borneman has worked for the National Park Service for nearly four decades. She has a vast knowledge and love for nature and the National Park Service.

On Saturday, she announced her retirement on Facebook.

“Thank you from the bottom of my hiking boots, which have danced millions of joyful miles,” she said.

WYMT congratulates Ranger Borneman on her retirement!

Read more below:

Happy Retirement Ranger Carol! "My 37-year-long National Park Service dance has been phenomenal because of all of you...

Posted by Cumberland Gap National Historical Park on Saturday, May 8, 2021

