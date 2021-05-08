Advertisement

Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests

A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a...
A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a ‘large seizure’ and three arrests.(NONE)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a ‘large seizure’ and three arrests.

The Prestonsburg Police Department say that they were informed Thomas Heacox of California attempted to smuggle in drugs from his home state to the address in Prestonsburg he shared with Kyle Ray Waddle and Laura Fleming.

Inside the residence, police say they found ten grams of methamphetamine, over 100 prescription pills, scales, baggies, and drug ledgers.

All three were transported to the Floyd County Detention Center on drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
Two men have escaped police custody at Highlands ARH in Floyd County in the last week.
Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week

Latest News

As many restaurants and businesses face hiring shortages, the state has also reinstated work...
New work search requirements begin Sunday; what you need to know before they start
Generic police lights
KSP: Man injured in Harlan County shooting
2021 Spring Knott County Trail Ride begins
Spring trail ride wrangles in profit for Knott County
First ever outdoor archery competition held at Archer Park
First ever outdoor archery competition held at Archer Park
Three Mile Creek Farms in Dorton, Ky. has a slew of rescue animals, so the farm hosted its...
‘I get to do what I love’: Pike County farm hosts old fashioned market to raise money for its rescue animals