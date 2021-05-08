Months long drug investigation leads to three arrests

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A months long investigation has concluded with what law enforcement officers are calling a ‘large seizure’ and three arrests.

The Prestonsburg Police Department say that they were informed Thomas Heacox of California attempted to smuggle in drugs from his home state to the address in Prestonsburg he shared with Kyle Ray Waddle and Laura Fleming.

Inside the residence, police say they found ten grams of methamphetamine, over 100 prescription pills, scales, baggies, and drug ledgers.

All three were transported to the Floyd County Detention Center on drug trafficking charges.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.