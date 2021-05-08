Advertisement

KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows up

KSP Trooper befriends 4-year-old battling Leukemia, says he wants to be a Trooper when he grows up(Credit: Trooper Matt Gayheart)
By Dakota Makres
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper Wilson Jones met a new friend on Friday.

4-year-old Calvin Quinones said he wants to become a Trooper when he grows up. Trooper Jones gave Quinones a Trooper Teddy and gave him a tour of his police cruiser.

Trooper Matt Gayheart posted on his Facebook page Quinones was diagnosed with Leukemia and is undergoing chemotherapy.

“This young man has absolutely been a Trooper in his battle. We would like for everyone to say a prayer for Calvin, as well as his medical staff that is treating him,” said Trooper Gayheart. “We can’t wait to see you in that grey uniform, buddy.”

Trooper Wilson Jones was able to make a new friend today. Calvin Quinones is 4 years old, he aspires to be a Trooper...

Posted by Trooper Gayheart on Friday, May 7, 2021

