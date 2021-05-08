Kentucky Kingdom to reopen with new ownership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is opening for its 34th season Saturday.

Park goers can enjoy more than 70 rides and attractions.

There are also new food items that you can buy between rides including the Fruity Pebble Funnel Cake, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and soda floats.

Moms can get into Kentucky Kingdom for free on Mother’s Day with the purchase of a single-day ticket.

Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay is now operated by Herschend Family Entertainment.

Masks are encouraged, but not required unless indoors or when people are unable to socially distance. More than 100 hand sanitizing and washing stations have been placed throughout the park.

Hurricane Bay is slated to open May 29. For season pass and other information, click here.

