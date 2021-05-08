‘It feels good to be back’: Anglers rejoice as fishing events return

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Fishermen are ready to be back on the water after the pandemic shut down most fishing tournaments. From May 8 to May 22, anglers are vying for a top spot and chasing that big catch in Pike County during Pikeville’s County-Wide Bass Tournament.

“The fishermen have been dying to get out,” said Pikeville Director of Events Andy Linton. “Most of the tournaments were shut down last year.”

This catch and release tournament has a new twist. Tourney-X, a mobile fishing tournament app, is helping fishermen stay safe during tournaments by tracking their catches and updating live standings in real-time.

“Tourney-X is a great tournament to do,” said Linton. “It eliminates the need for judges and keeps our anglers socially distanced.”

After a year of pandemic, local and global economies are in a state of dismay, but this tournament seeks to change that in our region. According to officials, the tournament should boost the local economy by having tourists come into town, compete in the tournament, stay in hotels or at campgrounds, and dine at local restaurants.

“You know, this isn’t just helping the city,” said Linton. “It’s really helping the whole county and even the whole region.”

Helping local as well as out-of-town anglers get out of the house and get back on the water.

“It feels great,” said Linton. “To be back in the sun and back on our waters here in Pike County.”

