‘I hope I can be a role model’: Legally blind woman graduates from Hazard Community & Technical College

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sheila Ann Jacobs’ nine-year journey came to an end on Saturday as she received her Associate’s Degree from Hazard Community and Technical College.

“I feel like I’ve accomplished a goal that I set nine years ago because after the first class, I didn’t know if I would go on,” Jacobs said.

The 58-year-old Knott County native worked towards her degree despite being legally blind, taking her time to achieve her goals.

“She has overcome so many obstacles like many of our graduates,” Dr. Jennifer Lindon said. “She is challenged with being legally blind and she has taken two classes at a time for many years in order to achieve her associate’s degree.”

Jacobs also received the institution’s highest honor and hopes of inspiring others.

“For them to give me the president’s award, I guess to me that says something that I have done something right,” Jacobs said. “I hope I would be role model to other graduates or to other even students that would be here.”

Lindon said that Jacobs’ determination is something that everyone should strive for.

“Sheila is an excellent example that if you set your goals and you set your sights high and you believe in yourself, you can achieve whatever you dream possible,” Lindon said.

While there were tough times, Jacobs said that the challenging moments are what inspired her the most.

“The challenging ones have taught me to not give up,” Jacobs said. “You can do anything that you want as long as you got God with you.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.