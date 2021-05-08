Advertisement

Huntington Fire Chief Rader testifies at federal opioid trial

By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia fire chief who starred in an Oscar-nominated documentary about battling drug abuse has testified in a landmark trial against three large drug distributors.

Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader testified Friday to the huge number of overdoses first responders handled over the past decade.

She recounted how pill bottles were at the scenes of so many calls they responded to.

Rader’s testimony concluded the first week of the trial in which Huntington and Cabell County accuse drug distributors of fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic.

Similar lawsuits have resulted in multimillion-dollar settlements, but this is the first time such allegations have wound up at federal trial.

