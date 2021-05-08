Advertisement

Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the...
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks to reporters following the signing of bills related to the American Rescue Plan Act at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By Dakota Makres and Jordan Whitaker
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, but he did update the Commonwealth in a news release.

In Saturday’s COVID-19 update, the governor announced 544 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 448,757 cases.

109 of Saturday’s new cases were children 18-years-old or younger. 417 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 107 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate held steady around 3.32%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 19 deaths on Saturday. 18 of these were from Saturday’s report, with one a result of the ongoing audit process.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,578.

At least 1,859,277 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,332,233 tests have been administered in the state with at least 51,814 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, nine out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
Two men have escaped police custody at Highlands ARH in Floyd County in the last week.
Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week

Latest News

‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
‘Shock and disbelief’: Community members react to shooting that injured Norton Police Chief
WYMT Thunderstorm
Storm chances on the way for a breezy Mother’s Day
Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research
Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research
The event benefits domestic violence shelters in Kentucky.
“Shop and Share” event benefits Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters