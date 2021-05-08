Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 500 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, but he did update the Commonwealth in a news release.

In Saturday’s COVID-19 update, the governor announced 544 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 448,757 cases.

109 of Saturday’s new cases were children 18-years-old or younger. 417 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 107 in the ICU. 49 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate held steady around 3.32%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 19 deaths on Saturday. 18 of these were from Saturday’s report, with one a result of the ongoing audit process.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,578.

At least 1,859,277 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,332,233 tests have been administered in the state with at least 51,814 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

As of Saturday, nine out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.



You can see how your county is doing right now here.



If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.



You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

