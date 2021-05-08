Gas prices spike as summer travel starts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the country continues to fight off the coronavirus pandemic and summer travel approaches, more people are wanting to take vacations. So far, it’s led to a spike in gas prices.

In April 2020, the average price of gas in the U.S. was about $1.76, according to AAA.

Last summer, prices went up some with summer travel, but overall it stayed low since the CDC advised against traveling and some states were put on lockdown.

As of Friday, the price of gas in Louisville has jumped to more than $3 per gallon.

“I don’t like the jump, but you got to pay it to get to work, get your kids,” Tyler Heckman said. “You just got to get around.”

At Baders Food Mart, connected to a Shell gas station in downtown Louisville, gas was $3.09 a gallon. Across town at a Speedway, gas was priced at $3.19 per gallon.

The same prices were seen at a Thortons in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Friday.

AAA Louisville Spokesperson Lynda Lambert told WAVE 3 News that it’s common that gas prices would spike at the start of summer travel. But other factors are also contributing to high prices.

“There are two main factors to going into why gas prices have increased this week in addition to the refinery of the summer blend,” Lambert said. “There is a lot of optimism now globally because more and more people are getting vaccinated, restrictions are being lifted around the world, people are feeling more comfortable traveling trips are a huge part of that. The other issue at play right now involves OPEC. They have agreed to keep in place an agreement where they keep production at a certain level and only allow gradual increases.”

Overall, Kentucky is up 9 cents, one of the top ten biggest jumps for the week.

