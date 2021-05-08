Advertisement

First Friday makes much-welcome return to Ashland

By Andrew Colegrove
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A popular tradition made a much welcome return Friday night in Ashland.

First Friday was brought back for the first time since the pandemic hit.

The event featured a cruise-in, live music, food trucks, and children’s activities along Winchester Avenue.

People tired of being stuck inside with recreation options drastically limited were thrilled to have the event back.

“I was just really excited to find out First Friday was back,” Lisa Potter, who lives just outside Ashland, said. “I missed it so much last year.”

Ashland in Motion’s strategic communications director Elizabeth Hensley says the idea was to have a scaled-back debut, but turnout proved how much the block party had been missed.

“We thought we’d test the waters and try to get back out there and bring activities back to downtown Ashland,” Hensley said. “I don’t know how scaled down it actually ended up being.”

King’s Daughters Medical Center had a mobile unit on site distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

First Fridays are expected to be held on the first Friday each month through October.

