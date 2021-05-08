Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Eula Hall, a lifelong activist and healthcare pioneer, died at the age of 93 on Saturday according to Paul Stanley, the funeral director for Hall Funeral Home in Martin.

In 1973 Eula Hall founded the Mud Creek Clinic in Floyd County, now known as the Eula Hall Health Center.

She continued to work at the center up until her death. She also received a number of awards and honorary degrees.

“I want to work until I’m a hundred,” said Hall in an interview with WYMT’s Steve Hensley. “You want to work until you are one hundred,” asked Steve Hensley. “I want to work until I’m a hundred, I don’t know if I can or not but as long as I can I want to work, yea I really do,” she responded.

I’m so sorry to learn that we’ve lost Eula Hall at 93. She was an amazing woman and did so much for healthcare in... Posted by Steve Hensley WYMT on Saturday, May 8, 2021

In 2006, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a resolution renaming Kentucky Highway 979 – the road that runs through Mud Creek – “Eula Hall Highway” in her honor. She was inducted into the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health Hall of Fame in 2010.

Ms. Hall has received personal letters from President George H.W. Bush, Senator Mitch McConnell, and Congressman Hal Rogers, among others, recognizing her ongoing efforts and dedication to the health and well-being of people in Southeastern Kentucky.

This is a developing story, we will update you as more information becomes available.

