Advertisement

Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research

Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research
Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research(WXIX)
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend you can help support pediatric cancer research and help kids like Declan Donovan. Donovan’s parents say without fundraisers like the Butterfly Walk, kids like Declan may not survive that diagnosis.

Declan is just three years old, but a year ago he diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Biliary Rhabdomyosarcoma, his mom Julie Donovan says.

Declan is an active, smiling, energetic kid living with a soft tissue tumor in his liver. It cannot be removed, but Declan is a year into receiving 67 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor.

“He’s so brave going to the hospital each week,” says Julie. “And he continues to smile and laugh and play really hard every single day.”

In addition to chemo, Declan received six weeks of radiation. During that time, Julie and Declan lived at home alone to limit their possible exposure to COVID, and his dad Dane and their two other sons moved out.

“I’ve said it a million times, there’s never a perfect time to get cancer,” says Dane Donovan, “But during this pandemic has been one of the most challenging parts of it.”

The Donovans are participating in the 15th annual Butterfly Walk at Cottell Park in Deerfield Township benefiting CancerFree Kids.

“To be out here and to support all those kiddos who are fighting and survivors and those who a cure didn’t come soon enough,” continues Julie, “It’s important that we come out and honor and celebrate those kids.”

“That’s what’s built here at the Butterfly Walk is to create those relationships and friendships and also celebrate each other,” says CancerFree Kids Executive Director Jill Brink.

This year alone, the Butterfly Walk will raise $100,000 from 500 participants and 40 teams for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Children’s hospital in Columbus.

“Pediatric cancer research is in such a need and is so underfunded,” explains Brinck, “And it’s the number one killer of kids by disease.”

“It’s really important that we take care of our kids and give them a chance to be kids and a chance to grow up,” says Julie. “We will continue to fund CancerFree Kids and allow them to do research and find cures and the best, gentlest treatment for our kids.”

The event is an interactive walk-around Cottell Park for the entire family. You can also do it virtually. The event is Saturday from is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is happening Friday evening and Saturday all day.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Official: Norton police chief in ‘stable condition’ after shooting
Norton Police Chief in stable condition following Friday night shooting
A mother in Whitley County says she’s heartbroken after finding this drawing put in her middle...
Kentucky mom says someone put racist drawing in her child’s backpack
Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Two men have escaped police custody at Highlands ARH in Floyd County in the last week.
Two inmates escape Highlands ARH in less than a week
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman

Latest News

The event benefits domestic violence shelters in Kentucky.
“Shop and Share” event benefits Kentucky’s domestic violence shelters
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Eula Hall, Eastern Kentucky health pioneer, dead at 93
Bouknight was charged with speeding and DUI.
UK football wide receiver coach charged with DUI
EKU reports 38% of the class of 2021 are first in their family to get a higher education degree.
EKU continues spring graduation ceremonies in person