Butterfly Walk this weekend to support pediatric cancer research

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This weekend you can help support pediatric cancer research and help kids like Declan Donovan. Donovan’s parents say without fundraisers like the Butterfly Walk, kids like Declan may not survive that diagnosis.

Declan is just three years old, but a year ago he diagnosed with a rare type of cancer called Biliary Rhabdomyosarcoma, his mom Julie Donovan says.

Declan is an active, smiling, energetic kid living with a soft tissue tumor in his liver. It cannot be removed, but Declan is a year into receiving 67 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink the tumor.

“He’s so brave going to the hospital each week,” says Julie. “And he continues to smile and laugh and play really hard every single day.”

In addition to chemo, Declan received six weeks of radiation. During that time, Julie and Declan lived at home alone to limit their possible exposure to COVID, and his dad Dane and their two other sons moved out.

“I’ve said it a million times, there’s never a perfect time to get cancer,” says Dane Donovan, “But during this pandemic has been one of the most challenging parts of it.”

The Donovans are participating in the 15th annual Butterfly Walk at Cottell Park in Deerfield Township benefiting CancerFree Kids.

“To be out here and to support all those kiddos who are fighting and survivors and those who a cure didn’t come soon enough,” continues Julie, “It’s important that we come out and honor and celebrate those kids.”

“That’s what’s built here at the Butterfly Walk is to create those relationships and friendships and also celebrate each other,” says CancerFree Kids Executive Director Jill Brink.

This year alone, the Butterfly Walk will raise $100,000 from 500 participants and 40 teams for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nationwide Children’s hospital in Columbus.

“Pediatric cancer research is in such a need and is so underfunded,” explains Brinck, “And it’s the number one killer of kids by disease.”

“It’s really important that we take care of our kids and give them a chance to be kids and a chance to grow up,” says Julie. “We will continue to fund CancerFree Kids and allow them to do research and find cures and the best, gentlest treatment for our kids.”

The event is an interactive walk-around Cottell Park for the entire family. You can also do it virtually. The event is Saturday from is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is happening Friday evening and Saturday all day.

