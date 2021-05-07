Advertisement

VDH: Advisories in effect for parts Southwest Virginia due to ‘ongoing sewage release’ into river

Sewage spill
Sewage spill(WALB)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:46 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Officials with the Virginia Department of Health are recommending people in Dickenson and Wise Counties be cautious near the Pound River due to an “ongoing sewage release.”

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to a release from VDH, residents of the counties should use caution when engaging in recreational activities like swimming, tubing or kayaking in the river.

The advisories are in effect from the Town of Pound treatment plant to the Skeetrock Bridge on Skeetrock Road (State Route 619) on the Pound River Branch of Flannagan Reservoir.

According to VDH, on March 29th, the Town of Pound reported recent storms caused a “discharge of untreated raw sewage into the Pound River.”

Officials suspect the collection system at the plant is damaged and say the discharge will continue until repairs are completed.

VDH recommends people and pets avoid swimming, canoeing, wading and other activities in the river and warn that swallowing or coming into contact with contaminated water could cause serious health complications.

For more information, call 276-889-7621 or 276-328-8000.

