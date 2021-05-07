Advertisement

‘This is a perfect fit’: Louisville Chick-Fil-A truck makes stop in Laurel County

By Cory Sanning
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Long lines and smiling faces were just a glimpse at what people experienced when arriving at the London Shopping Center on Friday.

“This is a perfect fit, it’s very appreciated by the community and we look to make them a regular stop for us,” Paula Thompson said.

The Louisville Chick-Fil-A truck made its first-ever stop in Laurel County, an area that has been starving for the popular chicken restaurant for more than one decade.

”I’ve heard my friends, heard my family, everybody’s like ‘man, it sucks having to drive 30-45 minutes just to get some Chick-Fil-A around here,’” Jake Allen said. “But now that it’s here, that’s amazing for this place.”

Allen said that with the nearest locations being in either Somerset or Richmond, his long wait was well worth the time and patience.

“About 30 minutes and that’s pretty good considering it’s about close to a quarter of a mile long,” Allen said.

The truck’s arrival was so highly anticipated that even Thompson, London-Laurel County’s executive director of economic development, could not help but join in on the fun. She skipped the lines by utilizing the truck’s online system that allowed her to place an order ahead of time.

“I placed my order about three days ago and I have to wait to pick my order up and I’m excited,” Thompson said. “It’s always the stop for me when I head out of town.”

As the Economic Development Authority works with Chick-Fil-A executives to bring a permanent location to the area, economic officials plan to bring the truck back often, even turning to locals to help run the operation.

”It’s great, you can see the line here, we got people waiting, packed out ready to go, especially for this place,” Allen said. “People come together, they’ll help out, and I feel like it would be a really good thing for here.”

