The “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former WYMT employee, Evelyn Woods, will be retiring after working for Hazard Community and Technical College after 30 years.

Along with writing commercials, Wood’s job duties at HCTC included social media, photography, news release writing, advertising, and publications. Woods has received many awards for her talents, including honors from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations.

For two years at National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development in Austin, Texas, Wood was a presenter.

Among Wood’s contributions to the College, she served her last two years as co-chair of the Equity and Inclusion Council. In March, the council held the first-ever panel about racism.

Council chair, Ramon E. Cuellar noted, “Mrs. Wood was the driving force in making this discussion a success, and I greatly appreciate all of her hard work and attention to detail.”

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted that Wood’s understanding of media has helped the College as she worked to keep the public aware of all the goods things happening here.

“We are going to miss her at the college and someone with her talents will be difficult to replace,” Dr. Lindon said

Wood said she looks forward to spending many hours with family and friend and pursuing the interests she did not have time for while working.

