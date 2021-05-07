Advertisement

The “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years

Evelyn Wood’s last day in the office is May 28.
Evelyn Woods' last day at HCTC will be May 28
Evelyn Woods' last day at HCTC will be May 28(Hazard Community and Technical College)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Former WYMT employee, Evelyn Woods, will be retiring after working for Hazard Community and Technical College after 30 years.

Along with writing commercials, Wood’s job duties at HCTC included social media, photography, news release writing, advertising, and publications. Woods has received many awards for her talents, including honors from the National Council on Marketing and Public Relations.

For two years at National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development in Austin, Texas, Wood was a presenter.

Among Wood’s contributions to the College, she served her last two years as co-chair of the Equity and Inclusion Council. In March, the council held the first-ever panel about racism.

Council chair, Ramon E. Cuellar noted, “Mrs. Wood was the driving force in making this discussion a success, and I greatly appreciate all of her hard work and attention to detail.”

HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted that Wood’s understanding of media has helped the College as she worked to keep the public aware of all the goods things happening here.

“We are going to miss her at the college and someone with her talents will be difficult to replace,” Dr. Lindon said

Wood said she looks forward to spending many hours with family and friend and pursuing the interests she did not have time for while working.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Latest News

Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry making return to the stage for 2021
Kentucky Opry returns to Mountain Arts Center after COVID-19 pause
Pictured are Amber Cantrell, Brianna McCoy, Kari Mayhorn and Timothy Mayhorn, who are some of...
Kentucky Power presents Eastern Kentucky educators with grants
Photo Courtesy: Three Forks Regional Jail
Wolfe County man charged in child pornography case
WYMT Scattered Showers
Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: Back and forth rain chances, cooler temps