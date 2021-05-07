Advertisement

Showers return tonight, storms possible for Mother’s Day weekend

(WOWT)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Another weak cold front arrives tonight bringing us a few showers later tonight into the early morning hours on Saturday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Mother’s Day Weekend

We’ll start out with some clouds and showers Saturday but that sunshine returns by the afternoon. Highs will only get into the lower 60s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few more showers are possible later Saturday night.

For your Mother’s Day, we will see a mixture of sun and clouds early in the day with showers and thunderstorms moving in much later. The good news is highs get into the upper 70s but the bad news is that we bring in some pretty windy conditions. Showers and storms don’t look to arrive until later Sunday evening. The main threats are gusty showers and some pockets of heavy rain. We’ll continue to keep an eye on this system.

Extended Forecast

Showers continue into the morning hours on Monday. Highs will only get into the lower 60s with overnight lows dropping back into the lower 40s.

We will dry out Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-60s. We should see sunshine on both days!

Scattered showers return Thursday into Friday of next week. More on that later.

