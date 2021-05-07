Police investigating shooting in Norton, Va.

NORTON, Va. (WJHL/WYMT) — Norton Police Chief James Lane is in “stable condition” after he was shot Friday, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp and CBS affiliate WJHL.

The shooting happened near the Norton Walmart.

“City officials can confirm that Norton City Police Chief James Lane was the involved in a shooting today in the City of Norton and suffered gunshot wounds,” Slemp said in a statement. “He is in stable condition. On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family.”

Slemp says multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene.

Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.