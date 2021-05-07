Ohio Valley Wrestling makes WYMT debut Friday night

LOUISVILLE/HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new venture of live wrestling is coming to WYMT’s schedule.

Louisville-based Ohio Valley Wrestling, partially owned by Middlesboro native Matt Jones, makes its debut Friday night at 7:00 p.m. right here on WYMT.

OVW National Champion Mr. PEC-Tacular Jessie Godderz and OVW wrestler Luscious Lawrence say they are happy to welcome in a new audience from the mountains.

“Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green, Hazard, they’re all gonna get a new flavor and that is sweet daddy Luscious Lawrence,” said Lawrence.

“I fight other grown men for this belt right here and I have been victorious every single time, why are you lookin’ at it so long? Do you want a shot at the title, do you want a shot at the champ, are you really looking at it that long? How dare you, sir, how dare you, I will rearrange your face and both of your shoes will be on the other foot, next question,” said Mr. PEC-Tacular.

The program will re-air Saturdays at 10:00 a.m. and Saturday nights following Mountain News Weekend Edition at 11:35 p.m.

The debut on WYMT is part of a broader strategy with WYMT-owner Gray Television’s Kentucky stations, with OVW programming also airing on our sister stations WKYT in Lexington, and WBKO in Bowling Green.

