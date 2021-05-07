Advertisement

Ohio CB Alex Afari commits to Kentucky

Alex Afari is considered the nation's Number 24 athlete.
By TJ Caudill
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky gained again commitment Friday --- this time with Ohio cornerback Alex Afari.

Afari was a star player at Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio.

Afari selected Kentucky over his other finalists on his birthday. Other finalists included Indiana, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Virginia and Pittsburg.

Thanks to his commitment, Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class now ranks at Number 10.

