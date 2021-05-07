Ohio CB Alex Afari commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky gained again commitment Friday --- this time with Ohio cornerback Alex Afari.

Afari was a star player at Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio.

Afari selected Kentucky over his other finalists on his birthday. Other finalists included Indiana, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Virginia and Pittsburg.

Afari is considered the nation’s Number 24 athlete.

Thanks to his commitment, Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class now ranks at Number 10.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.