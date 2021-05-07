Advertisement

Mother’s Day Weekend Forecast: Back and forth rain chances, cooler temps

Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:06 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we will be dry for big chunks of time in the next three days, keep your umbrella handy, because rain chances could sneak up on you at times this weekend.

Today and Tonight

It looks to be a rain chance sandwich today as we start Mother’s Day Weekend. We’ll have scattered showers early, then skies will clear for a while and then more chances come back this evening and overnight. It will be a breezy day too, with winds gusting out of the northwest at up to 20 mph at times. We will see some sunshine, especially this afternoon. Highs should get into the low 60s.

Tonight, we’ll see varying amounts of clouds with our scattered showers. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Weekend Forecast

If you have plans with mom for her day, just about either day should be ok to do them. Rain chances look scattered during the daytime hours on Saturday and Sunday. We’re expecting a cold front to move through on Sunday, but the timing on it keeps trending later and later. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies both days with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid-70s on Sunday ahead of the front. Lows will drop into the low 50s on Saturday night and to around 50 on Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Sunday night into early Monday is when we expect the rain chances to pick up. Some storms are possible, but the good news is, since they are happening after dark, there shouldn’t be too many problems. Of course, we will continue to monitor and keep you posted if something changes. Our highest temperature of the day for Monday will be at midnight. We should stabilize in the mid-50s by the afternoon hours and drop into the low 40s overnight.

Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and warmer, at least for now. Highs should be in the mid to upper 60s both days.

