Lexington-based company training veterans to fly drones

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of veterans is using their military training to fly drones. A Lexington-based company, Dynamic Drone Solution, is training the veterans, with the goal of giving back to those who served our country and getting them licensed to fly.

Six heroes are completing a three-week course to earn their pilot’s license. They start their day studying and practicing movements inside. This week, they took on flying in their outdoor classroom.

Veteran Lubrina Burton said taking her skills outside has been a challenge, but she said she loves working with her new team to complete a mission. Burton served in the army in Germany. She said coming back to the U.S. was a difficult transition.

“You just kind of come back and try to hide and mix in, but when you find out there are other veterans around, it’s kind of like trying to find a family,” she said.

Burton said, not only is this program empowering financially, it’s also a dream come true for her.

“For me it’s a personal fulfillment too,” Burton said. “I always loved aviation so if I can’t fly an airplane, this may be the closest I’ll get, then I think I might be happy. For veterans, if it’s just something you’ve always wanted to do, it’s not as intimidating as it may look.”

Student Rodney James plans to open his own business once he’s licensed and has done more training.

“I have a lot of friends who are real estate agents, I’d like to assist them their listings,” he said. “I have friends who have property, maybe be able to survey their property, get a good look at their farms, their operations, and any other thing I can come up with to help those who I know.”

This class of students will graduate from the course on May 28.

Corporate sponsors and individuals covered the cost of the program and every veteran will complete the course for free.

Dynamic Drone Solution is partnered with Lady Veterans Connect in Winchester. A portion of every donation to the program goes to assisting female veterans as they transition back into civilian life following active duty.

