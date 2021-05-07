Advertisement

Kentucky Power presents Eastern Kentucky educators with grants

Pictured are Amber Cantrell, Brianna McCoy, Kari Mayhorn and Timothy Mayhorn, who are some of this year's grant winners.
Pictured are Amber Cantrell, Brianna McCoy, Kari Mayhorn and Timothy Mayhorn, who are some of this year's grant winners. Photos Provided by Kentucky Power(Kentucky Power)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky teachers have a little more money to use in their classrooms right now.

Kentucky Power presented educators with AEP Teacher Vision Grants for projects they are working on.

The funding, which is between $100 and $500 dollars, went to six teachers in Pike County.

Here is the list of the ones in our area and what the money will be used for:

-Amber Cantrell, Elkhorn City Elementary School; Nearpod/Tech program

-Kari Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; Virtual Reality and 360 Camera Project

-Timothy Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; News Broadcasting Station

-Raquel Goodman, Pikeville Elementary School; Seating/headphones for Listening for Learning

-BriAnn McCoy, East Ridge High; STEM supplies for Special Education Biology Lab

-Patrick Lester, Phelps High School; Driving Simulator Chair & Headphones for Drivers Education

Educators who live or teach in the AEP service area or in communities with major AEP facilities are eligible to apply for the mini-grants. Projects that have an academic focus and a goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration. You can find out more on how to apply here.

