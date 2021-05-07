Kentucky Power presents Eastern Kentucky educators with grants

ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky teachers have a little more money to use in their classrooms right now.

Kentucky Power presented educators with AEP Teacher Vision Grants for projects they are working on.

The funding, which is between $100 and $500 dollars, went to six teachers in Pike County.

Here is the list of the ones in our area and what the money will be used for:

-Amber Cantrell, Elkhorn City Elementary School; Nearpod/Tech program

-Kari Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; Virtual Reality and 360 Camera Project

-Timothy Mayhorn, Phelps Elementary School; News Broadcasting Station

-Raquel Goodman, Pikeville Elementary School; Seating/headphones for Listening for Learning

-BriAnn McCoy, East Ridge High; STEM supplies for Special Education Biology Lab

-Patrick Lester, Phelps High School; Driving Simulator Chair & Headphones for Drivers Education

Educators who live or teach in the AEP service area or in communities with major AEP facilities are eligible to apply for the mini-grants. Projects that have an academic focus and a goal of improving student achievement are eligible for consideration. You can find out more on how to apply here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.