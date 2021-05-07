Kentucky Opry returns to Mountain Arts Center after COVID-19 pause

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The COVID-19 pandemic closed and canceled all music events at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC), but that is all about to change this summer. Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will be starting off the MAC’s Summer season on June 19, 2021. This will be the first of six planned summer shows for the MAC.

Jody Conley, keyboardist/vocalist, and creative team member says to expect the unexpected.

“This will be unlike any Opry show you or your family have seen or heard. Just like any other aspect of entertainment, there’s a time to change and re-brand,” Conley said.

Opening night for Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry will be Saturday, June 19th.

The shows will continue on June 25th-26th.

Tickets are $20, or $15 for groups. They can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com, by phone at 1 (888) MAC ARTS, or the MAC Box Office.

