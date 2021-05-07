‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday marks six years since Natasha Fugate Jones left her grandmother’s house in the Fisty community of Knott County and was never seen again.

“It’s a nightmare every day. You don’t, you’re just out in limbo. You don’t know nothing. You don’t know where she’s at,” said Natasha’s grandmother, Ola Chaffins.

Before Natasha left she wrote a note for her two boys, telling them she was going to find a place for them to stay.

“She told them that she loved them and that she’d been gone for a few days, but she would be back and of course she’s not been back yet,” said Chaffins.

Chaffins said at first she did not worry about Natasha as it was not unusual for her to leave for a few days but she always came back.

“Then I started looking for her clothes, and her clothes were gone and then Hunter found the note, and that was when we went to the police,” said Chaffins.

Phone calls to the police poured in but all the tips brought no answers.

“I don’t know if it’s people trying to get something started or give us false hope I don’t know, but none of them panned out to be true,” said Chaffins. “I know who she was with when she left. I know that, and that’s all we know. Somebody knows where she’s at and what happened to her.”

The family first offered a $10,000 reward and then upped it to $15,000 but it has still left them in the dark.

“I really thought that would do something and get somebody to talk but it didn’t. It was just like everything shut down nobody talked,” said Chaffins.

Year after year, hope fades for Chaffins and Natasha’s family, but the pain never goes away.

“Agony just like any other day,” said Chaffins. “You can’t get no peace. You’re always out in limbo there’s just nothing solid there’s no closure. There’s nothing that you can say I’ll go there and do this. You can go to a cemetery and place flowers on your loved one’s graves but you can’t do that with Natasha because you don’t know where she is.”

Natasha said if she was still alive, she would have come back to see her boys.

“She loved her boys. We love her and we miss her,” said Chaffins.

If you have any information about Natasha’s disappearance, the family is asking you to call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069. You can remain anonymous.

