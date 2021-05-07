‘It just happened’: Five antique shops work together to boost local tourism

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Downtown Paintsville’s Antiques District has named itself over the past year. Five antique shops in the same two-block radius along Main Street and East Street came together and purposed a plan to gain some visitors to the community and boost tourism.

“We are an actual antique district,” said the owner of Our House Antiques and Collectibles Mary Jarvis. “I asked: ‘why we didn’t have a sign on the four-lane? Why don’t we have something out there and how do we get something out there?’”

Along with Jarvis and Our House Antiques and Collectibles, there were four other shops involved in getting the signs put up on US-23 including Good Old Days Antiques and Collectibles, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Treasures on Main, and Peddler’s Home Decor and More.

“What’s happening in the city is going to help the entire area,” said Jarvis. “In reverse, what’s happening in the area is going to help the city.”

While this helps their personal businesses, Jarvis and the other owners say this was not for monetary gain. It was simply to help boost tourism in the area, draw people in, and give them a new respect for a mountainous, small town such as Paintsville.

“The district just happened,” said Jarvis. “It wasn’t a big goal of ours that we set out to do. It started with friends talking about how we could bring people into this area.”

The owners of the shops hope to help out the local economy by getting people in the area to shop locally with small businesses.

“I think some of our locals have gotten away from shopping downtown first,” said Jarvis. “They’ve always just gone to the mall or something, but we want them to start looking in their own backyard.”

For more information about the antique district and more, visit Paintsville Tourism’s website.

