Advertisement

Gov. Beshear easing capacity restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend

By Olivia Russell
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is easing capacity restrictions on events and venues.

We haven’t reached the governor’s vaccination goal when he said he would lift all capacity restrictions, but Governor Beshear is at least allowing an increase, starting Memorial Day weekend.

Gov. Beshear lifts some capacity restrictions, but restaurant owners say it’s not quite enough

On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events including businesses under 1000 people can be held at 75% capacity.

Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity. This includes businesses like restaurants gyms and events.

With the eased capacity, businesses will still have to enforce social distancing requirements and the mask mandate.

Thursday, the governor said we are closer to our 2.5 million vaccination goal.

Gov. Beshear reports 655 new COVID-19 cases; 3.51% positivity rate

He announced at least 1,800,000 Kentucky and said they received at least one dose of the vaccine. With about 650,000 to go, he hopes we can ease all capacity restrictions in just a couple of months.

The governor said about 52 percent of eligible Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Latest News

Showers return tonight, storms possible for Mother’s Day weekend
Evelyn Woods' last day at HCTC will be May 28
The “voice” of Hazard Community and Technical College is retiring after 30 years
Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry making return to the stage for 2021
Kentucky Opry returns to Mountain Arts Center after COVID-19 pause
Governor Justice holds press conference
West Virginia Governor announces target date to remove mask mandate