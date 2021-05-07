Gov. Beshear easing capacity restrictions in time for Memorial Day weekend

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear is easing capacity restrictions on events and venues.

We haven’t reached the governor’s vaccination goal when he said he would lift all capacity restrictions, but Governor Beshear is at least allowing an increase, starting Memorial Day weekend.

On May 28, all indoor and outdoor events including businesses under 1000 people can be held at 75% capacity.

Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity. This includes businesses like restaurants gyms and events.

With the eased capacity, businesses will still have to enforce social distancing requirements and the mask mandate.

Thursday, the governor said we are closer to our 2.5 million vaccination goal.

He announced at least 1,800,000 Kentucky and said they received at least one dose of the vaccine. With about 650,000 to go, he hopes we can ease all capacity restrictions in just a couple of months.

The governor said about 52 percent of eligible Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

