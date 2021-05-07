COVID-19 positivity rate holds steady in Governor Beshear’s Friday report

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear did not hold a news conference regarding COVID-19 Friday afternoon, but he did update the Commonwealth in a news release.

In Friday’s COVID-19 update, the governor announced 638 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 448,215 cases.

158 of Friday’s new cases were children 18-years-old or younger. 412 Kentuckians remain hospitalized, with 106 in the ICU. 52 patients remain on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate held steady around 3.50%.

Gov. Beshear’s office also announced 11 deaths on Friday. Ten of these were from Friday’s report, with one a result of the ongoing audit process.

That brings the statewide death toll to 6,559.

At least 1,851,835 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 6,317,809 tests have been administered in the state with at least 51,765 Kentuckians having recovered from the virus.

The governor also highlighted that Kentucky’s sales tax receipts from April hit nearly $487 million, with vehicle usage tax receipts nearly $65 million. Both are the highest number ever reported.

“Our economy is heating up. We are doing it right – safely and sustainably,” said Gov. Beshear. “We cannot give up now. We are picking up economic momentum while putting the health and safety of our people first. We are lifting more restrictions each month as we get more folks vaccinated, open our schools and protect our neighbors from this virus that has already killed more than 6,500 Kentuckians.”

COVID Info 5/7/21 (WYMT)

As of Friday, nine out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.