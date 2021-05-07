Advertisement

City of Manchester designated as Smart Rural Community

By Chas Jenkins
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Through a collaborative effort with SOAR, Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative designated the City of Manchester as a “Smart Rural Community” giving the area an opportunity to lead the way in terms of broadband services.

Officials say they have been expanding into Manchester for the past five years, seeing a need in the area for better broadband.

CEO Keith Gabbard says this brings an endless number of opportunities.

“Whether it’s healthcare, education, economic development, jobs, how do we utilize this state-of-the-art gigabit network to make our lives better here in Eastern Kentucky?” Gabbard said.

This gives organizations like Teleworks USA the opportunity to bring in more remote jobs to the area.

“And since then, we have created 118 remote jobs here in Clay County and surrounding counties,” Teleworks USA Digital Economy Community Liaison Erin Deaton said.

Deaton says this was all made possible through the use of good broadband.

“It’s the difference in somebody maybe driving 20 or 30 minutes to work a minimum wage job versus them walking ten steps down the hall to their work-at-home office making 13, 15 dollars an hour,” Deaton said.

Gabbard says it is a service that was needed well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Places that already had it were just a step ahead of other areas and Manchester is now a place that can do things that other places in Eastern Kentucky may not be able to do because of their limited speeds,” Gabbard said.

PRTC hopes to expand to several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Clay County being one of the first.

“We’ve expanded into Lee County, Beattyville, and we also started to build into Buckhorn and into Livingston and Rockcastle County, parts of Laurel County as well. Most of the surrounding counties we are expanding into as well as additional areas of Clay County,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says he was proud of the collaborative effort that made this possible.

“We’re glad to be a part of that and we’re happy that we’ve been invited in as part of the community, and we want to be a partner in anything we can to help this be a better community,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says the overall goal is to provide their broadband services into as much of Kentucky as they can.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Latest News

Gabriella just finished her second year of medical school at the University of Kentucky.
Parents of UK student found dead at Red River Gorge say she was an experienced hiker
Two prominent local leaders and businessmen announced Tuesday that they have purchased a...
Ohio Valley Wrestling makes WYMT debut Friday night
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the...
MSU scientist says chances low for falling Chinese rocket to come near Kentucky
Gov. Andy Beshear on May 6, 2021
COVID-19 positivity rate holds steady in Governor Beshear’s Friday report