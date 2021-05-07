City of Manchester designated as Smart Rural Community

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Through a collaborative effort with SOAR, Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative designated the City of Manchester as a “Smart Rural Community” giving the area an opportunity to lead the way in terms of broadband services.

Officials say they have been expanding into Manchester for the past five years, seeing a need in the area for better broadband.

CEO Keith Gabbard says this brings an endless number of opportunities.

“Whether it’s healthcare, education, economic development, jobs, how do we utilize this state-of-the-art gigabit network to make our lives better here in Eastern Kentucky?” Gabbard said.

This gives organizations like Teleworks USA the opportunity to bring in more remote jobs to the area.

“And since then, we have created 118 remote jobs here in Clay County and surrounding counties,” Teleworks USA Digital Economy Community Liaison Erin Deaton said.

Deaton says this was all made possible through the use of good broadband.

“It’s the difference in somebody maybe driving 20 or 30 minutes to work a minimum wage job versus them walking ten steps down the hall to their work-at-home office making 13, 15 dollars an hour,” Deaton said.

Gabbard says it is a service that was needed well before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Places that already had it were just a step ahead of other areas and Manchester is now a place that can do things that other places in Eastern Kentucky may not be able to do because of their limited speeds,” Gabbard said.

PRTC hopes to expand to several counties in Eastern Kentucky, Clay County being one of the first.

“We’ve expanded into Lee County, Beattyville, and we also started to build into Buckhorn and into Livingston and Rockcastle County, parts of Laurel County as well. Most of the surrounding counties we are expanding into as well as additional areas of Clay County,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says he was proud of the collaborative effort that made this possible.

“We’re glad to be a part of that and we’re happy that we’ve been invited in as part of the community, and we want to be a partner in anything we can to help this be a better community,” Gabbard said.

Gabbard says the overall goal is to provide their broadband services into as much of Kentucky as they can.

