Advertisement

16 Kentucky counties added to Presidental disaster declaration for winter flooding

The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into...
The City of Beattyville experienced severe flooding following heavy rain Sunday night into Monday morning.(Donnie Benton)
By Paige Noel
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that 16 Kentucky counties have been added to the Presidential disaster declaration for public assistance from damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides Feb. 27th through March 14th.

Certain Private Non-Profit organizations (PNPs) that do not provide critical service of a governmental nature may not be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

Nine counties were initially approved at the end of April.

PNPs located in these Kentucky counties are eligible to apply: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliot, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley and Wolfe. 41 total counties are in the disaster declaration.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNP organizations can borrow up to $2 million for repairs and replacement of damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2% with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

PNP organizations are urged to contact their county’s emergency manager for information about their organization. That information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a public assistance grant or theater the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster load assistance.

Applicants may apply for declaration #16934 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 22, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is January 24, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on coronavirus cases, response in Kentucky
Governor Beshear amends mask recommendations in Thursday COVID-19 update
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
‘This was all together an unreal community effort’: Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Child tax credit payments will begin this summer.
Child tax credit checks set to roll out in July
Hammer connected to investigation
Alleged murder weapon found in lake

Latest News

Sorry, We're Closed sign.
Novitex in Laurel County closing
ANTIQUES
‘It just happened’: Five antique shops work together to boost local tourism
Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
‘It’s just been a nightmare for six years’: Family still waiting on answers for missing Knott County woman
Five antique shops in downtown Paintsville have worked together with state and local government...
‘It just happened’: Five antique shops work together to boost local tourism