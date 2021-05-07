16 Kentucky counties added to Presidental disaster declaration for winter flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that 16 Kentucky counties have been added to the Presidential disaster declaration for public assistance from damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides Feb. 27th through March 14th.

Certain Private Non-Profit organizations (PNPs) that do not provide critical service of a governmental nature may not be eligible to apply for low-interest disaster loans.

Nine counties were initially approved at the end of April.

PNPs located in these Kentucky counties are eligible to apply: Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliot, Estill, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Marion, Martin, Mason, Menifee, Morgan, Ohio, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Union, Whitley and Wolfe. 41 total counties are in the disaster declaration.

Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

PNP organizations can borrow up to $2 million for repairs and replacement of damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets. The interest rate is 2% with terms up to 30 years. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20 percent of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes. Eligible mitigation improvements may include a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump, French drain or retaining wall to help protect property and occupants from future damage caused by a similar disaster.

PNP organizations are urged to contact their county’s emergency manager for information about their organization. That information will be submitted to FEMA to determine eligibility for a public assistance grant or theater the PNP should be referred to SBA for disaster load assistance.

Applicants may apply for declaration #16934 online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is June 22, 2021. The deadline to submit economic injury applications is January 24, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.