Advertisement

WKYT Investigates: COVID-19 long haulers

COVID-19 case counts might be lower compared to this time last year, but there are still people fighting the effects of the virus.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 case counts might be lower compared to this time last year, but there are still people fighting the effects of the virus. COVID long haulers suffer far more than the average patient. Long haulers spend weeks, sometimes even months, with lingering side effects.

“I have experienced everything from continual migraines that lay me out,” notes Heather Parrish. She and her two parents are considered long haulers. " One of the biggest is probably just extreme fatigue.”

Heather was the first to contract the virus last summer. Her parents, who she lives with, contracted it a few weeks later. Her mother was in hospitals for more than two months. All three have technically recovered, but they still feel the effects of the virus.

“The real turning point was when I could tell that I didn’t think the same way. I didn’t feel like the same person,” says Parrish.

Dr. David Dougherty, an infectious disease specialist at Baptist Health Lexington, says the research is so new on this virus that its long-term effects are hard to treat.

“Right now it’s mostly symptomatic treatment. If you’re having heart issues or lung issues following with a cardiologist or a pulmonolgist may be necessary,” notes Dr. Dougherty. “Locally and nationally people that have had COVID and have had long haul symptoms have shown some improvement in those symptoms after vaccination.”

Studies show the COVID-19 vaccine could improve long haulers’ symptoms, but Dr. Dougherty says the studies are not final. Right now, evidence is anecdotal. Heather Parrish has found her own way to bring comfort to long haulers like herself - though a support group on social media.

“I wanted to help people, but I also wanted to know that I wasn’t the only one. And I’ve discovered that I’m not the only one, and that there are many people with varied experiences of long haul symptoms,” says Parrish.

To join her support group, visit facebook.com/groups/134948164844417/

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

Have you seen this man? His family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can bring him home.
‘Prepared for the worst, hopeful for the best’: Family offering reward to find missing Pike County man
A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Insect eggs were smuggled inside of a stuffed animal. (Source: CBP)
Louisville seeing sharp increase in dangerous international shipments
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park