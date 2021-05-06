Advertisement

WKU proposing 2% tuition increase

By Allison Baker
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Western Kentucky University is proposing an increase in tuition. According to the university president, this would be a small increase of around 2%.

The university is also proposing cuts to offset a budget shortfall of nearly 8 million dollars. The Board of Regents will review the proposal on Friday.

“We have to wait to see what the council on postsecondary education decides around a cap. But the budget executive committee has been clear that they want to do what’s possible for faculty staff salary increase,” said President Timothy Caboni. “We thought that if we asked students and families to have a small increase in tuition, that those resources should really be devoted to increasing the salaries or a faculty and staff. It’s a minimal increase per credit hour, but really go will go a long way to rewarding faculty staff on campus.”

President Caboni also added it is too soon to know numbers for the incoming class for Fall 2021 but they are expecting it to be similar to Fall 2020.

