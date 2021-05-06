Whitesburg native, WKU grad inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg native, Michael Collins, was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame on May 4.

Collins earned his bachelor’s in journalism from Western Kentucky University. He is a White House correspondent for USA Today where he has worked for five years.

He has a long career in journalism, from serving as the editor of the College Heights Herald and the Herald Maganize in 1984. He also served as a reporter and copy editor for the Herald.

He earned the 2019 College Heights Herald Award for outstanding contributions in journalism.

Collins has worked as a Washington-based reporter for 20 years for newspapers in Ohio, Kentucky, California and Tennessee. Not only has he covered the White House and Congress, but he is also known for his writings on trade, tariffs and the federal budget.

He worked for the Cincinnati Post and The Kentucky Post in Covington. He was the Kentucky Post’s state capital bureau chief for five years.

To read more about Collins and a fellow WKU journalism graduate, click here.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.