Advertisement

‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old

Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.(Chad Conley)
By Emily Bennett
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police, fire departments, search and rescue teams, and volunteers searched the Garrett community in Knott County for nearly 26 hours for Madlyn Clawson after she wandered away from her grandparents’ home Tuesday evening.

“Way down in this area behind us looking and searching and hollering out her name. It was pretty rough,” said Whitney Collins, a volunteer.

Madlyn was taken to the hospital. Police say she is dehydrated and has some scratches but overall she is doing well. Trooper Gayheart provided an update on Facebook later Wednesday night saying Madlyn will get testing done throughout the night to make sure her feet have not become frostbite.

Gayheart then went on to say, “It was truly remarkable to see so many come together, working to bring a sweet child back home safely.”

**SHARE** We wanted to give everyone an update. Madlyn is being cared for by hospital staff, she is doing great. She...

Posted by Trooper Gayheart on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Hannah and Cory Prater, alongside their family, joined the search for Madlyn.

“As soon as we got home we loaded up and I grabbed a flashlight and my coat and we headed this way,” said Cory.

They said the situation hit close to home.

“We kept imagining our child and if that was our child we would want everyone else that could help to help look for him too,” said Hannah.

They walked through the brush shouting her name and in less than an hour, Cory spotted Madlyn laying under a bush next to a rusty gate.

“At first it scared me because I thought the worse and then I saw her kind of moving and I thought to myself thank the Lord she’s moving and she’s alive and I picked her up and she said ‘I want my mamaw,’” said Cory.

Hannah then called the police with the good news as Madlyn clung to her.

“She held on to me just as tight as she could,” said Hannah. “She looked at me and said when I was packing her out here to the troopers she said ‘my name is Madlyn’ and I said ‘well my name is Hannah and you’re okay.’”

Everyone was relieved to walk away with a happy ending.

“I cried. I was excited and I might have a little bit I don’t know,” said Cory.

Hannah and Cory also said one of the first things she asked for was chicken nuggets.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Kentucky State Police investigating deadly two-car crash on KY-15
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer

Latest News

High water submerged many vehicles in the Dunlow and Genoa areas of Wayne County during...
W.Va. requesting major disaster declaration for February, March flooding
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials give update on Kentucky Highway 15 project
Bridge expected to open along KY 15 in Hazard
State and local officials meet Tuesday in Pikeville to discuss the need for a police academy in...
Local leaders discuss need for new police academy in Eastern Kentucky
Police Academy
Local leaders discuss need for new police academy in Eastern Kentucky- 6 p.m.