Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made some big announcements during his Thursday news conference.

The governor said small groups that are 100% vaccinated do not have to wear masks around each other.

He also said that starting May 28th, Memorial Day weekend, all indoor and outdoor events under 1,000 can be held at 75% capacity. Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity.

As of Thursday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

