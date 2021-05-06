Advertisement

Watch: Governor Beshear holds Thursday COVID-19 update

By WYMT News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made some big announcements during his Thursday news conference.

You can watch that live here:

The governor said small groups that are 100% vaccinated do not have to wear masks around each other.

He also said that starting May 28th, Memorial Day weekend, all indoor and outdoor events under 1,000 can be held at 75% capacity. Events with more than 1,000 can increase to 60% capacity.

KY COVID Info - 5/6/21
As of Thursday, eight out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

