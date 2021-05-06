Two men facing charges after sheriff’s office found over 7,500 THC vape cartridges, other drugs

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - About half a million dollars’ worth of THC vape cartridges and other illegal narcotics were found during a search Tuesday in Nicholasville.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office newly formed drug unit made the bust. They say the THC products were being marketed toward middle and high school students.

“The packaging, the way it was packaged, it looked almost looked like candy some of it,” Lt. Anthony Purcell said.

But what was in the packaging was not sweet at all. They found more than 7,000 THC vaping devices that Jessamine Co. deputies say were targeted for young teens.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office found more than 7,500 THC vape cartridges and other illegal drugs. (Jessamine County Sheriff's Office)

“This stuff, it’s not like what marijuana used to be. This stuff that children, or even adults, they can smoke this stuff and there’s really no odor whatsoever. So people don’t even know what they’re doing. That can be an issue,” Purcell said.

Deputies with the department’s recently developed drug unit arrested Phillip Bailey and Isaiah Wilkinson when they found the pair with drugs.

“They’ve been operating in Nicholasville for quite a while from what we saw at the site,” Purcell said.

Investigators tell us Bailey is also facing similar drug trafficking charges in Arkansas and Tennessee.

“This isn’t something that he just kept here locally,” Purcell said.

Deputies believe the bust not only protected children locally, but across many other states as well. They’re using this to encourage parents to talk to their kids, and know warning signs of drug use.

“Take an interest in what your kids are doing. Why are they losing interest in things? Why is their behavior changing? Ask those questions. Talk to them. Look at what these teenagers have because it might not be what you think it is. Like I said this was fun packaging. It was geared for certain people,” Purcell said.

Deputies say both men were taken to the Jessamine County Detention Center.

