The Hershey Company issuing recall on ‘Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping’ due to undeclared almonds

The Hershey Company has issued a recall on its shell topping after learning 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled.
Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping
Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping(FDA)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Hershey Company issued a recall of its “Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping” packaged in a 7.25 oz. bottle due to undeclared almonds.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the company issued the recall after learning that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping made out of almonds.

The FDA says, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the products.

The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3 and list the product code 25JSAS1 on it. There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.

Consumers who have the recalled product are advised by the FDA to not consume it and contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund at 1-866-528-6848.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

