Sunshine makes a brief return today, scattered showers back tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a bit of a cool morning, we have a fairly nice day on the way. Enjoy it while it lasts.

Today and Tonight

Most of you will wake up to some sunshine after a dreary couple of days. We’ll see a few clouds mix in at times, but we should stay dry through most of the daylight hours. Highs will climb into the mid-60s for most.

Tonight, the clouds will start to increase and so will the rain chances with a weak disturbance moving through the region. Scattered showers will carry us through the overnight hours and into early Friday. Lows will drop into the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Friday will feature a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain chances. While I believe they will be confined to mainly the morning hours, I can’t rule a stray chance out all day long. Highs will only rebound to around 60 before falling into the mid-40s under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks like a decent day, but rain chances will start to increase the later into the day and night you get ahead of a big cold front moving toward the region on Sunday. Highs should top out in the low 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday looks soggy. Chances for showers and storms are around all day long. Highs could soar into the 70s ahead of the front and into the 40s and 50s behind it. We will start the new week with a midnight high in the low 60s on Monday.

