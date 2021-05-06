Showers return tonight and stick around heading into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A cold front moves through later tonight bringing us some more showers.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Showers return tonight with a cold front. Those showers look to arrive very late tonight into the early morning hours on Friday. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s.

We’ll start out with a few showers early on Friday with highs only getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We should clear out and see more sunshine Friday afternoon. Another round of showers moves in later Friday night into early Saturday morning. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 40s once again.

Mother’s Day Weekend

We will start out with a few showers on Saturday, but I think we stay dry for the most part throughout the day. Highs will remain in the lower 60s with overnight lows warming up into the upper 40s. A few showers are possible later Saturday night.

For your Mother’s Day, highs will soar into the upper 70s as a warm front moves in. A cold front arrives later Sunday night into Monday bringing showers and thunderstorms. Some of those storms might be on the strong to severe side at times, so we’ll keep an eye on it. I think we remain dry throughout most of the morning and early afternoon hours on Sunday. Most models show that line of showers and storms moving in later Sunday night.

Extended Forecast

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s early Monday with morning showers but drop throughout the day as a cold front pushes through. Clouds stick around for most of the day but we could see some peeks of sunshine on Monday.

We’ll dry out Tuesday with highs getting into the mid-60s. More showers could moe in Wednesday and Thursday.

