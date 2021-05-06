Report: Fired juvenile justice commissioner remains employed

FRANKFORT, Ky. - A newspaper report says LaShana M. Harris remains employed more than six weeks after the Beshear administration acknowledged she was fired as Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner.

The dismissal following an investigation of alleged harassment and bullying. In an email this week, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall says Harris “is currently employed” by the cabinet.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the cabinet didn’t say much beyond that and had no immediate response when asked if Harris is on paid leave.

Harris contends the dismissal action against her should not be imposed or should be modified.

