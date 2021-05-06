Advertisement

Report: Fired juvenile justice commissioner remains employed

A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her termination for alleged harassment, bullying and creating a “toxic environment” in the workplace. (Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)(Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. - A newspaper report says LaShana M. Harris remains employed more than six weeks after the Beshear administration acknowledged she was fired as Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner.

The dismissal following an investigation of alleged harassment and bullying. In an email this week, Justice and Public Safety Cabinet spokeswoman Morgan Hall says Harris “is currently employed” by the cabinet.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the cabinet didn’t say much beyond that and had no immediate response when asked if Harris is on paid leave.

Harris contends the dismissal action against her should not be imposed or should be modified.

