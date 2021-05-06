Advertisement

‘Prepared for the worst, hopeful for the best’: Family offering reward to find missing Pike County man

Have you seen this man? His family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can bring him home.
Have you seen this man? His family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can bring him home.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Michael Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County on April 13. Now, almost one month later, his family is still looking for answers.

“We don’t care about anything else, we’d just like to have Mike back,” said Mark Cook, Dixon’s cousin.

After family members said Dixon’s motorcycle was discovered stolen and they still had not heard from him, Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement officers searched the area around the Tug Fork Apartments where he was last seen, coming up empty.

“He’d been partying with some people at this housing complex for about four or five days, maybe a week, then he went missing. Just all of a sudden.” said cousin Charles Dixon. “We’ve went up and down the river for probably a week or so and we’ve found nothing.”

Now, Dixon’s family is stepping up to encourage people to tell what they know, confident that someone has the answers they need to bring Dixon, or his body, home.

“We all wanna know what happened to him and we’re not gonna stop until we find those answers,” said Charles.

The family is raising money online to feed into a reward fund, promising $5,000 to the person who leads them to Dixon. And, though they do not know whether he will be found dead or alive, they are praying that answers will come.

“Prepared for the worst, but we’re hopeful for the best,” said Cook. “His mother... she’s elderly. She’s having a very hard time with this. If anybody out there could help us, help her get some peace, that would be so appreciated. She needs it; she needs your prayers. We all need the prayers. And Mike needs your prayers.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive search is underway in Knott County, Ky. for Madlyn Clawson, age 3, who is believed...
Missing three-year-old in Knott County found
Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening after going missing Tuesday evening.
‘We kept imagining our child’: Couple finds missing Knott County three-year-old
Update: Missing hiker found dead in the Red River Gorge
Sen. Mitch McConnell met with Bell County officials virtually.
‘You’re about to get a massive amount of money’: Senator McConnell makes virtual stop in Bell County, discusses ‘Democratic spending spree’
Matthew McQueen
Missing Laurel County man identified as body found in pond

Latest News

A published report says Kentucky’s former juvenile justice commissioner has appealed her...
Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner agrees to resign
Three-year-old Madlyn Clawson was found Wednesday evening.
Knott County girl recovering following disappearance
Insect eggs were smuggled inside of a stuffed animal. (Source: CBP)
Louisville seeing sharp increase in dangerous international shipments
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER
National Day of Prayer celebrations return to Pikeville City Park