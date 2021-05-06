‘Prepared for the worst, hopeful for the best’: Family offering reward to find missing Pike County man

BELFRY, Ky. (WYMT) - Michael Dixon was last seen in the Belfry community of Pike County on April 13. Now, almost one month later, his family is still looking for answers.

“We don’t care about anything else, we’d just like to have Mike back,” said Mark Cook, Dixon’s cousin.

After family members said Dixon’s motorcycle was discovered stolen and they still had not heard from him, Kentucky State Police and other local law enforcement officers searched the area around the Tug Fork Apartments where he was last seen, coming up empty.

“He’d been partying with some people at this housing complex for about four or five days, maybe a week, then he went missing. Just all of a sudden.” said cousin Charles Dixon. “We’ve went up and down the river for probably a week or so and we’ve found nothing.”

Now, Dixon’s family is stepping up to encourage people to tell what they know, confident that someone has the answers they need to bring Dixon, or his body, home.

“We all wanna know what happened to him and we’re not gonna stop until we find those answers,” said Charles.

The family is raising money online to feed into a reward fund, promising $5,000 to the person who leads them to Dixon. And, though they do not know whether he will be found dead or alive, they are praying that answers will come.

“Prepared for the worst, but we’re hopeful for the best,” said Cook. “His mother... she’s elderly. She’s having a very hard time with this. If anybody out there could help us, help her get some peace, that would be so appreciated. She needs it; she needs your prayers. We all need the prayers. And Mike needs your prayers.”

