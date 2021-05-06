Advertisement

Pigeon Forge Rod Runs “very dangerous time” for officers, leaders discuss future

Pigeon Forge Rod Runs this year sparked over 1,100 911 calls.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials discussed the future of the popular Pigeon Forge Rod Run events. The event brought an estimated 125,000 people into Pigeon Forge and raised lots of traffic concerns, officials said.

The Rod Run is a three-day automotive event that involves show-car swap meets, giveaways and vendors. The 2021 event was held at The LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge. The discussion came shortly after almost 5,000 people signed a petition seeking to end the event altogether. The petition was in response to a shooting incident in Pigeon Forge.

A normal weekend sees 350 - 400 calls to 911, but this year’s previous Rod Run weekend sparked over 1100, Chief of Police Richard Catlett said. He called the Rod Run weekends a “very dangerous time” for officers.

This past event saw 830 tickets issued and 34 arrests, Catlett said.

